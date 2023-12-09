Watford leave it late to deny Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watford leave it late to deny Southampton

By Press Association
Rhys Healey earned Watford a point deep into stoppage time (Aaron Chown/PA Images)

An equaliser from Watford substitute Rhys Healey six minutes into injury time sent rescued a 1-1 draw against promotion hopefuls Southampton at Vicarage Road.

Introduced just 90 seconds earlier, Healey struck with a firm shot from the edge of the penalty area to maintain the Hornets’ impressive form.

Until then, it seemed that a Che Adams goal would be enough for Southampton to keep pace with the three sides above them in the Championship table.

Instead, while the draw extended the unbeaten run of Russell Martin’s side to 12 games, it means that fourth-placed Southampton are now 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The opening 45 minutes largely entailed Southampton passing the ball around in triangles and Watford chasing shadows.

There was a brief flurry of excitement just before the half-hour mark when Ken Sema’s free-kick was beaten away by Saints keeper Gavin Bazunu and Yaser Asprilla then struck the visitors’ crossbar, but that was quickly quelled by an offside flag against the young Watford forward.

Sema’s next free-kick was curled invitingly in front of three onrushing Watford players but landed tantalisingly out of reach of all three.

The next opportunity fell to the visitors following a corner. After Jan Bednarek volleyed towards goal, Adam Armstrong attempted to lift the ball into the Watford net but scooped his shot just over the bar.

The clearest chance of the half fell to Sema, who sprinted through as Mileta Rajovic helped the ball into his path. Sema struck his shot fiercely but straight into the body of Bazunu as he raced out to cut down the angle.

The second half began in the same chess-like pattern until the game finally sprang to life in the 52nd minute with chances at either end.

First, Stuart Armstrong slipped the ball in front of Adams whose shot on the turn rolled just wide.

Watford went even closer at the other end as an Asprilla shot was beaten away for a corner by Bazunu.

Saints broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when half-time substitute Ryan Fraser turned his defender and crossed for Adams who shifted the ball to one side before firing a low shot beyond Watford keeper Ben Hamer.

The home side responded with an Edo Kayembe shot that was deflected just wide, but it was Southampton who went close again when Fraser was released by Adam Armstrong and drove in a stinging left-footed shot which was tipped over by Hamer.

That proved costly deep into injury-time when Healey steered home a fierce shot after fellow substitute Vakoun Bayo had headed down a hopeful Ryan Porteous punt forward.