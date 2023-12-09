Shrewsbury add to Wycombe woes after Taylor Perry rocket

Taylor Perry’s first-half strike made it eight league games without a win for Wycombe as Shrewsbury came away from Adams Park with a 1-0 win.

Matt Bloomfield’s side started off the better and nearly took the lead on 21 minutes when Luke Leahy saw his free-kick tipped over the bar by Marko Marosi, before David Wheeler fired wide six minutes later.

For large parts of the contest, Wycombe dominated possession and bossed the ball with Shrewsbury having little to no attacking threat.

Yet it was the visitors who took the lead five minutes before the break.

Perry, who was making his first appearance since returning from injury, picked up the ball from range and smashed a terrific drive beyond Max Stryjek for his third goal of the season.

Wanderers pushed on in the final 15 minutes as Kieran Sadlier, on his first league start for the club, Sam Vokes and Garath McCleary all went close, but Marosi was on hand to deny the chasing Chairboys.