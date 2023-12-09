Stephy Mavididi at the double as Leicester sweep aside Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephy Mavididi at the double as Leicester sweep aside Plymouth

By Press Association
Stephy Mavididi scored twice for Leicester (Nick Potts/PA).
Stephy Mavididi scored twice as Leicester cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win at home to Plymouth to remain top of the Championship table.

Mavididi opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 14 minutes before the Foxes scored three goals in a scintillating seven-minute spell after the break to take the game out of Argyle’s reach.

Patson Daka doubled Leicester’s lead with a cool finish after 49 minutes before Mavididi drilled home his second of the game just three minutes later.

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi completed the scoring in the 55th minute, finishing in off a post from Daka’s pass to ensure the Foxes remain one point clear at the top of the table.

Plymouth in contrast are winless in 10 league games on the road this season.

The game burst into life when Mavididi went to ground in the box under a challenge from Julio Pleguezuelo before stepping up to roll the resulting penalty into the bottom left corner.

Enzo Maresca’s side spurned a glorious chance to double their lead four minutes later as Ndidi shot straight at Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper when one on one after being played through by Harry Winks’ delightful pass.

Moments later Daka, making his first league start of the season, somehow failed to score from point-blank range at the back post before Abdul Fatawu’s curling shot went inches wide.

Plymouth’s best chance of the game fell to Mustupha Bundu just past the half-hour mark as Foxes goalkeeper Mads Hermansen made a crucial save to deny the Argyle attacker when one on one.

Leicester wasted another chance to stretch their lead before the break with Ndidi just unable to reach a ball across the box with the goal at his mercy following a blistering counter-attack.

The visitors almost drew level in first-half injury time as Hermansen kept out Callum Wright’s low shot with his legs.

However, the home side eventually doubled their lead four minutes into the second half as Daka opened his Championship account for the season with a cool finish into the bottom left corner from Fatawu’s flick.

The home side struck again as Mavididi showed excellent feet before drilling a low effort past Cooper from inside the area to all but end the game as a contest.

And Leicester made it four after 55 minutes as Ndidi passed the ball in off the left-hand post from a tight angle from Daka’s pass after Hamza Choudhury won possession deep in the Plymouth half.

The Foxes had chances to further add to their lead as Cooper made an excellent save to keep out Jannik Vestergaard’s header at the back post from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s cross.

Argyle never gave up and went close to a consolation goal when substitute Luke Cundle fired straight at Hermansen when well-placed in the box.