Dunfermline secure victory at Airdrie

Goals from Josh Edwards and Matty Todd helped Dunfermline see off potential play-off rivals Airdrie with a 2-1 win at the Excelsior Stadium.

The visitors had to survive a pair of early scares with keeper Deniz Mehmet tipping a Josh Allen header onto the bar before Nikolay Todorov also headed against the woodwork.

Edwards grabbed the opener after a neat pass from Lewis McCann and Dunfermline doubled their advantage midway through the second half through Todd’s finish.

Airdrie continued to press with Mehmet tipping a header from Calum Gallagher over the bar then saving point-blank from Callum Fordyce.

The Diamonds finally made their breakthrough deep into injury time when Gallagher slotted home a consolation from the penalty spot.