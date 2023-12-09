Dunfermline secure victory at Airdrie By Press Association December 9 2023, 5.23pm Share Dunfermline secure victory at Airdrie Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4836125/dunfermline-secure-victory-at-airdrie/ Copy Link Dunfermline grabbed a 2-0 win at Airdrie (Andrew Matthews/PA) Goals from Josh Edwards and Matty Todd helped Dunfermline see off potential play-off rivals Airdrie with a 2-1 win at the Excelsior Stadium. The visitors had to survive a pair of early scares with keeper Deniz Mehmet tipping a Josh Allen header onto the bar before Nikolay Todorov also headed against the woodwork. Edwards grabbed the opener after a neat pass from Lewis McCann and Dunfermline doubled their advantage midway through the second half through Todd’s finish. Airdrie continued to press with Mehmet tipping a header from Calum Gallagher over the bar then saving point-blank from Callum Fordyce. The Diamonds finally made their breakthrough deep into injury time when Gallagher slotted home a consolation from the penalty spot.