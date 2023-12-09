Neil Harris starts life at Cambridge with draw after Gassan Ahadme brace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Harris starts life at Cambridge with draw after Gassan Ahadme brace

By Press Association
Gassan Ahadme bagged a late brace (Simon Marper/PA)
Gassan Ahadme bagged a late brace (Simon Marper/PA)

Gassan Ahadme scored two late goals to earn new Cambridge head coach Neil Harris a point in his first game in charge after a dramatic 2-2 draw against Charlton at The Valley.

There was a distinct lack of drama in a drab opening 45 minutes in which neither side managed to create a chance of note.

But Charlton looked to be heading for maximum points as they went 2-0 ahead before the hour mark.

First substitute Daniel Kanu’s cross deflected off Jubril Okedina for Alfie May to strike his 19th goal of the campaign, 15 of those in League One.

Wolves loanee Chem Campbell headed past U’s keeper Jack Stevens from Corey Blackett-Taylor’s cross.

Cambridge, on a run of three straight league losses, were given hope of a comeback when Ahadme was left unmarked to head home from a corner in the 87th minute.

And the Ipswich loanee then kept his cool to convert from the penalty spot in the sixth minute of added time after referee Thomas Kirk ruled that Tayo Edun’s foul on Jack Lankester was inside the box.