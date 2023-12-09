Ali Al-Hamadi brace helps Wimbledon thump sorry Swindon

Ali Al-Hamadi scored twice as AFC Wimbledon recorded a thumping 4-0 victory over Swindon that lifted them into the play-off places in League Two.

It was a third league win in four games for the Dons, who started the day 10th in the table and well and truly avenged the 5-1 thrashing they took off the Robins in this fixture last season.

Al-Hamadi had an effort headed off the line by Frazer Blake-Tracy before Wimbledon went ahead in the sixth minute when Joe Lewis’ low ball into the box was turned in by Omar Bugiel.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans shot against a post for the Dons, who had their second just before the hour mark thanks to a brilliant 25-yard strike from Armani Little that arrowed into the top corner.

The result was wrapped up with 11 minutes left when Al-Hamadi ran on to Harry Pell’s through ball before finishing confidently.

It got even better for the hosts in stoppage time as Al-Hamadi picked up a loose ball before producing another excellent finish for his 13th of the campaign.