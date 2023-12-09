George Oakley leaves it late to fire struggling Morton to victory at Arbroath

George Oakley’s late winner earned rock-bottom Morton a crucial 2-1 win at fellow strugglers Arbroath in the cinch Championship.

Both sides went into the game in dismal form, with the hosts having lost six in succession while Morton had not claimed a point from their last four.

The visitors grabbed the lead in the 37th minute when Lewis McGrattan fired home after a neat through-ball from Jack Bearne, and the same player came close to doubling his tally early in the second half.

Arbroath hauled level just past the hour mark when David Gold ran into the box and shot past Morton keeper Ryan Mullen.

But Morton seized the points in the 79th minute when Oakley capitalised on a long throw to strike the winner and give his side only their third win of the season to date.