Oliver Arblaster effort enough as Port Vale take points from Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Oliver Arblaster effort enough as Port Vale take points from Exeter

By Press Association
Oliver Arblaster opened the scoring or Port Vale (Nigel French/PA)
Oliver Arblaster opened the scoring or Port Vale (Nigel French/PA)

Oliver Arblaster was on target as Port Vale won the battle of League One’s out of form teams with a narrow 1-0 win at Exeter.

It was the Valiants’ first win in 11 league games and stretched Exeter’s winless run to 11, with the home fans again voicing their frustrations at full-time towards under-fire manager Gary Caldwell.

Exeter made a positive start to the game and should have gone in front when Immy Niskanen’s cross fell to Harry Kite at the back post, but his shot was charged down by Connor Ripley.

The visitors responded with Conor Grant dragging a shot wide from 18 yards, but they went in front after 30 minutes when a corner was flicked on at the near post by Ben Garrity and Arblaster finished from close range.

Exeter were booed off at the break and Yanic Wildschut drew a save from Ripley early in the second half, while Niskanen missed a great chance when he scuffed Pierce Sweeney’s cross into the ground and the ball was headed behind.

The home side huffed and puffed, but they lacked quality in the final third and Exeter’s miserable afternoon was compounded in stoppage time when captain Will Aimson was sent off for a second yellow card.