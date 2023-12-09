Oliver Arblaster effort enough as Port Vale take points from Exeter

Oliver Arblaster was on target as Port Vale won the battle of League One’s out of form teams with a narrow 1-0 win at Exeter.

It was the Valiants’ first win in 11 league games and stretched Exeter’s winless run to 11, with the home fans again voicing their frustrations at full-time towards under-fire manager Gary Caldwell.

Exeter made a positive start to the game and should have gone in front when Immy Niskanen’s cross fell to Harry Kite at the back post, but his shot was charged down by Connor Ripley.

The visitors responded with Conor Grant dragging a shot wide from 18 yards, but they went in front after 30 minutes when a corner was flicked on at the near post by Ben Garrity and Arblaster finished from close range.

Exeter were booed off at the break and Yanic Wildschut drew a save from Ripley early in the second half, while Niskanen missed a great chance when he scuffed Pierce Sweeney’s cross into the ground and the ball was headed behind.

The home side huffed and puffed, but they lacked quality in the final third and Exeter’s miserable afternoon was compounded in stoppage time when captain Will Aimson was sent off for a second yellow card.