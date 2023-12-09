Derby make it five League One wins from five at 10-man Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Derby make it five League One wins from five at 10-man Leyton Orient

By Press Association
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (right) netted Derby’s second goal (Nigel French/PA)
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (right) netted Derby’s second goal (Nigel French/PA)

Derby made it five League One wins from their last five games as they cruised to a 3-0 victory away to 10-man Leyton Orient.

Louie Sibley scored in the first half before O’s defender Brandon Cooper was dismissed and then Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen added one apiece in the second period.

Playing with energy and enthusiasm, the Rams had squandered a couple of excellent chances before they took the lead after 34 minutes through Sibley.

He collected a pass and bore down unchallenged on goal before delivering a sublime drive from 22 yards that nestled low into the bottom corner of the net.

And the O’s misery was compounded nine minutes later when Cooper was sent off by referee David Rock after elbowing James Collins as the pair clashed just inside the Orient half.

Derby doubled their lead two minutes into the second half when skipper Conor Hourihane picked out the unmarked Mendez-Laing, who had the simplest of chances to net his sixth goal of the campaign.

Totally in control, the visitors added to their tally when Mendez-Laing fed substitute Barkhuizen a simple opportunity after the pair had broken out quickly following an Orient corner.