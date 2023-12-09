Kieran McKenna hails ‘complete’ away day display as Ipswich beat Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna hails ‘complete’ away day display as Ipswich beat Middlesbrough

By Press Association
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna enjoyed a ‘complete’ away day (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna enjoyed a ‘complete’ away day (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Kieran McKenna believes Ipswich’s 2-0 victory at Sky Bet Championship play-off contenders Middlesbrough was the result of a “complete” away day performance.

The Tractor Boys scored a goal in each half to secure a third straight win and stay a point behind leaders Leicester – even though goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky had to make a few important saves.

Ipswich are also 18 points clear of seventh place after 20 matches and the festive period approaching, with McKenna wanting his side to keep going.

The impressive Conor Chaplin’s eighth goal of the season put Ipswich on track nine minutes before half-time when his half-volley deflected off Matt Clarke and flew in.

And 20-year-old substitute Omari Hutchinson, who had only been on the pitch five minutes, finished brilliantly after he had been put through by Chaplin with 23 minutes left to seal the win.

Ipswich manager McKenna said: “This was a really complete performance, especially for an away game. We controlled most elements of the game, high and low, out of possession and in possession.

“The only thing I think we could have done better was we should have created cleaner chances. First half we should have done that with the moments we had.

“We were good value for the first goal. The second goal was very important. Defensively we felt in control, but at 1-0 anything can happen. It was a big goal and I am delighted for Omari.

“That was a good team goal. The execution of the finish for a young player was good too. It was a nice combination and a nice finish.

“There was also a really good performance for the keeper. His composure on the ball helps our build-up in the first phase and he made some big saves. He was there when we needed him”

McKenna and Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick are good friends from their time together as coaches at Manchester United.

And Carrick was left frustrated that his side could not find the extra gear in the final third to cause more problems for Ipswich.

Carrick, who had nine players ruled out, said: “I’m disappointed obviously. We knew coming into this that they are a good team. We had to be at our best to get a result. We were a little short on a number of things, we were not quite firing.

“Second half we were better in terms of pressing, regains, and I fancied us to get back into it and then the second goal came. We did try to press and left some space, that was the way we went in the second half. That was their second shot on target.

“I feel for the boys in there because of the effort, they just lacked the fine edge, the quality in the bigger moments.

“Both boxes are what makes the difference, everything in between gives you a chance. We just didn’t quite have that little bit extra.”

Carrick, who has nine players ruled out, said: “We have a number of games coming up. We would like everyone to choose from, we will try to get everyone back.

“That’s the challenge we have. It is not easy. There are challenges we face and we have to make the best of it. All the boys have different timeframes, a few are touch and go for Wednesday (against Hull), we will see.”