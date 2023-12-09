Interim boss Alan Sheehan ‘so proud’ of Swansea side after win at Rotherham

Swansea’s interim head coach Alan Sheehan felt pride as his team earned a 2-1 win against 10-man Rotherham.

Sheehan was taking charge of the Welsh club following Michael Duff’s dismissal earlier this week.

And they got off to a winning start thanks to goals from Charlie Patino and ex-Rotherham player Jerry Yates.

The Millers were down to 10 men with just 17 minutes played when Daniel Ayala was shown a second yellow card for needlessly hauling down Yannick Bolasie, but managed to get back level through Sam Nombe before Yates won it.

Sheehan said: “I’m so proud of the players, staff and the whole football club. The support I’ve had from everybody has made that possible.

“We have stood up to a physical team. I think if we had been more clinical it could have been easier. We needed that second goal.

“They score from a long throw. They’re a big physical team and we had to football our way out of it.

“We got the win. It has been a very difficult week and an emotional week. The overall feeling is pride.

“We always look for perfection but we will take progress.

“We went with an attacking team because we wanted to come here and win the game.

“It felt good (to be in the dugout). To come away and get three points in the Championship is never easy.”

Rotherham are believed to be close to appointing Leam Richardson as their new boss following the dismissal of Matt Taylor last month.

Wayne Carlisle was in the dugout for his fourth game in temporary charge. Defeat saw them drop to the bottom of the Championship.

Carlisle said: “Some of the big decisions, that is where the game hinges and it turns, went against us. But I can’t fault the lads’ effort.

“Later in the game we started pushing them back and putting them under pressure.

“I thought we started really brightly. But if we go in at 0-0 at half-time we would have been able to restructure. Two big decisions have cost us.”

Carlisle was upset by the second yellow for Ayala and felt it was a handball for the opening goal.

He added: “I think a certain amount of discretion should be exercised. It looks like it is a handball.

“You can say it’s Rotherham and these things go against us but we need to change that mentality.

“I have really enjoyed being sat at the front of it but I’ve had great support from the staff and the players. It’s because I’ve had good people around me.

“The players are bitterly disappointed but come Monday morning they will have picked themselves up. You can’t be too down about just one result.”