Clean sheet ‘a step forward’, says Accrington boss John Coleman

By Press Association
Accrington manager John Coleman saw his side draw with Doncaster (Richard Sellers/PA).
Accrington manager John Coleman took heart from a point and a clean sheet after their goalless draw with Doncaster.

The Reds missed the chance to go back into the play-off places as, in horrendous conditions at the Wham Stadium, they had to settle for a draw against mid-table Rovers.

Josh Andrews had the best chance of the first half for Stanley when he was put clean through, but goalkeeper Louis Jones denied him.

Stanley pressed around the Rovers box in the second half without seriously troubling Jones and Doncaster almost snatched it in the 85th minute when a Harrison Biggins header crashed against the crossbar.

Reds boss Coleman said: “It’s one of them, you play the conditions first and the opposition second, both teams do, but I was pleased with the way we handled it.

“I thought they had the better of the opening exchanges. In the first five or six minutes they flashed a couple of balls into our box.

“But after that we took control of the game. They hit the bar late on, but apart from that I thought we defended really well and asked more questions than them, but you just haven to be ruthless when the chances come.

“We have to take heart from a solid defensive performance. We were well organised, everyone stood up to the task, the back four played well as did the goalkeeper Joe Walsh on his debut.

“We are disappointed we haven’t won, but we can take heart from the fact we have kept a clean sheet. It’s a step forward after conceding four last time out at home.”

Doncaster are in 17th place and boss Grant McCann said: “There weren’t many clear-cut chances in the game. It was scrappy, not much football was played, and the conditions were shocking.

“It’s a good point, it’s a tough place to come and a lot of teams would have folded under the conditions and the crowd. I have got to credit our supporters who were soaking wet.

“Games like this, it’s about individual qualities to win it and that did not happen today. We thought Harrison’s header might just dip under the bar, but it wasn’t to be.

“Credit to the lads, though, as they kept going, showed a great attitude and made sure they kept the ball out of the net.

“Over the last 12 games, we are in the top six in the form table and that’s credit to the players, especially because of the bad luck we have had with injuries this season.

“I have never known it so bad. There are five or six players we won’t see again this season.

“But we take a point and we move on.”