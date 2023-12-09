Millwall manager Joe Edwards defiant despite Cardiff defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millwall manager Joe Edwards defiant despite Cardiff defeat

By Press Association
Joe Edwards’ Millwall lost at Cardiff (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Joe Edwards’ Millwall lost at Cardiff (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Millwall manager Joe Edwards was defiant despite a 1-0 defeat at Cardiff leaving his side just two points above the Championship relegation zone.

A 78th-minute header from Bluebirds centre-back Dimitrios Goutas decided a dire encounter and left the Lions with just one win in their last 10 league matches.

Edwards, who took over from the sacked Gary Rowett in October, said: “It’s not a major concern, the Championship seems to go in streaks.

“In recent weeks it feels like teams at the bottom have done nothing but pick up points and we haven’t picked up enough.

“People will point out where we are in the league and that we are playing Leicester away in midweek, but at some point I think we will put a run together.

“But we can’t just talk about it, we just have to get some points on the board.

“It feels like we’re a group that lacks belief – it’s my job to snap us out of it.”

Edwards was annoyed about the manner of the goal that sunk his side – a header direct from a Joe Ralls corner by Greece international Goutas.

He added: “The goal that cost us was disappointing because normally we’re strong at set-pieces.

“It’s a new journey for me with this team, there are signs of progress.

“But I can’t sugar-coat things. It’s about results and we’re not getting enough at the moment.

“We just couldn’t get any momentum in attack even though we had a lot of the ball for an away side.

“We were well organised but didn’t have the quality to make the difference.”

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut admitted his side were partly responsible for a very poor spectacle.

Bulut said: “It was not the best game, but we knew they would be aggressive.

“We have to manage games like this better. We didn’t play how I wanted in the first half, but we were more compact in the second.

“We’re having periods in games where we are playing well but that is not enough.

“But today whoever scored the first goal was going to win the game.

“We’ve scored many goals from set-pieces, it is a weapon for us in games and we will use it.”

Cardiff climbed to seventh in the table with a victory that saw them bounce back from consecutive defeats against Southampton and West Brom.

They entertain struggling Birmingham on Wednesday night and Bulut added: “The table is very close. A couple of wins or defeats can mean a big change in position.

“I could see in the players’ faces afterwards how hard it was for them today, but they were happy.”