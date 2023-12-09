Grimsby boss David Artell: I’m hoping that we’re up and running now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grimsby boss David Artell: I’m hoping that we’re up and running now

By Press Association
David Artell celebrated victory against his former club (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Artell reckons there is more to come from Grimsby after picking up his first win against his former club Crewe with a 2-1 victory at Blundell Park.

Abo Eisa and Danny Rose were on target for the Mariners as Crewe – beaten for just the fourth time this season – replied through substitute Joe White.

Artell said: “We are in a results-based business, so you have to win games.

“It wasn’t vintage football from either side, but there were glimpses and we have scored a cracking first goal and a good second goal.

“They’ve had one chance all game and they are the highest scorers in the country I believe. To limit a team like that is a massive feather in our cap.

“I thought we defended the goal and our box really well.

“We should wrap the game up on the break, but we made some crazy decisions in search of a third goal, but I don’t want to stand here and be too critical.

“I’m hoping that we’re up and running now.”

Crewe manager Lee Bell said: “It was our worst performance of the season and quite comfortably our worst performance.

“Grimsby coped with the conditions much better than us in the first half and what we were trying to execute was nothing like what we planned for and we had to change from that.

“We do (have to move on), but we also have to let it hurt us. The players know we dropped well below our standards.

“I can handle losing football games and so can the players, but that was below our standards, so we’ve got to let this one hurt a little and we need a reaction now in our next game.”