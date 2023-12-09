Dave Challinor ‘frustrated’ despite Stockport’s late equaliser at Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dave Challinor ‘frustrated’ despite Stockport’s late equaliser at Morecambe

By Press Association
Stockport boss Dave Challinor was ‘frustrated’ by a 1-1 draw at Morecambe (Martin Rickett/PA Images)
Stockport boss Dave Challinor was ‘frustrated’ by a 1-1 draw at Morecambe (Martin Rickett/PA Images)

Stockport boss Dave Challinor admitted he was “frustrated” despite his side earning a last-gasp point from a 1-1 draw at Morecambe to move six points clear at the top of League Two.

Kyle Wootton’s goal three minutes from time helped County edge a further point clear of Wrexham whose game at Forest Green Rovers was called off.

Challinor said: “We are all a bit frustrated because we had enough of the ball to take more from the game but didn’t make the most of it really.

“With others around us not playing we could have extended our lead at the top even further but at the end of the day when you are trailing with three minutes to go you have to be happy with a point.

“The conditions were horrible and the wind made football difficult. That meant it was never going to be a day for intricate football. Sometimes it is not about quality and we overplayed at times and didn’t get the crosses into the area as much as we should. When we did we got the goal.”

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan said he was proud of his team’s efforts as their game plan almost came to fruition.

He said: “We knew it was going to be tough against a top side, especially in the conditions which were horrendous. But we had a plan to keep things tight at the back and hit them on the break and we did just that with our goal.

“We defended superbly, worked hard as a team together, and probably the only time we didn’t deal with a cross they scored which was frustrating obviously.

“I can’t do anything but praise the lads for all they did. I’m really proud of them because I thought they were brilliant.”

Morecambe took the lead when on-loan Burnley man Michael Mellon scored his 13th goal of the season after a swift counter attack as he ran on to David Tutonda’s throughball.

Mellon had the chance to double the Shrimps’ advantage minutes later but could only shoot straight at keeper Ben Hinchliffe after running on to Adam Mayor’s ball over the top.

For all their possession Stockport produced few clear chances. Odin Bailey always looked their biggest threat with one first-half effort forcing a superb save from Adam Smith after his effort took a huge deflection.

Bailey then forced the Morecambe keeper into a smart save as he tipped over an inswinging corner that was heading for the top corner before Smith was finally beaten in the dying moments by Wootton’s smart finish from Kyle Knoyle’s cross to the far post.

Bailey almost earned County victory with a 95th-minute effort which curled inches wide of the post as both sides were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.