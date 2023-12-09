Michael Appleton hits out at referee after Charlton throw away two-goal lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Appleton hits out at referee after Charlton throw away two-goal lead

By Press Association
Michael Appleton was not a happy man (Steven Paston/PA)
Michael Appleton was not a happy man (Steven Paston/PA)

Charlton head coach Michael Appleton felt referee Thomas Kirk had “a shocker” for Cambridge’s dramatic late equaliser at The Valley.

The Addicks looked to be coasting towards maximum points as they led 2-0 going into the closing stages after second-half goals from Alfie May and Chem Campbell.

Gassan Ahadme sparked hopes of a comeback when he headed home George Thomas’ corner and then the Ipswich loanee converted a penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time, securing new Cambridge boss Neil Harris a point in his first game in charge.

Kirk awarded the spot-kick despite Tayo Edun’s foul on Jack Lankester appearing to be just outside of the box.

“I’m not going to defend the referee because it is indefensible,” said Appleton.

“Before the lad has even hit the ground the whistle is in his mouth. He has given the penalty and it is clearly outside the box.

“I just told him he had a shocker. Clearly that is what linesmen are there to do – to try and help make decisions. But I don’t think he even gave the linesman an opportunity to make a call or a say on it.

“There are so many mixtures of emotions. The way the first half panned out a lot of players looked a little bit nervous and anxious – they struggled playing with an expectation on them, which is a little bit alarming at half-time.

“Having said that, with the changes we’ve had to make over the last couple of weeks and the players we haven’t got playing at the minute due to injury – the physical presence they have – it wasn’t a massive surprise.

“In the second half we were on the front foot, aggressive and passed the ball forward much more like ourselves. We go 2-0 up and could’ve scored another couple.

“Just little bits of detail have let us down at the end. We can’t allow a free header from seven yards. It is impossible to allow that to happen at any level of football.”

Former Millwall, Cardiff and Gillingham boss Harris signed an 18-month deal with the U’s earlier this week.

“First half we were outstanding and if we’d come in 3-0 up then you’d still feel Charlton got away with that – it could’ve been four or five because we were that good,” said Harris.

“The response to come back from a two-goal deficit was terrific. No-one switched off or downed tools.

“No-one gave up and the subs made an impact. The character, resilience, camaraderie and quality to come back in that game like we did, I can’t praise the players highly enough.

“I’ve always enjoyed friendly banter with Charlton fans. Of course to come from behind like I did, as I did in my first game as Cardiff manager here after being 2-0 down, is quite fitting for me. My first three days in the job have been mega.”