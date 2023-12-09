Enzo Maresca hails Leicester dominance after emphatic win over Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Enzo Maresca hails Leicester dominance after emphatic win over Plymouth

By Press Association
Enzo Maresca said his Leicester side thoroughly deserved their win (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Enzo Maresca said his Leicester side thoroughly deserved their win (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Enzo Maresca felt Championship leaders Leicester thoroughly deserved their thumping 4-0 win over Plymouth as they secured their biggest victory of the season so far.

Leicester took the lead through Stephy Mavididi’s 14th-minute penalty before Patson Daka coolly found the net four minutes into the second period and the former struck again with a drilled effort after 52 minutes to make it three.

The Foxes completed the scoring after 55 minutes courtesy of Wilfred Ndidi’s accurate finish, the Nigeria international continuing to impress boss Maresca, who has given the midfielder more of an attacking role this term.

Maresca said: “It was a very good performance, we completely deserved the three points, we controlled the game really well.

“We are trying to improve the way we play. We know we have the best defence and we have scored the second most goals in the league.

“Wilf has improved a lot. In terms of physicality you expect everything, you don’t expect quality (in the final third), but since day one I can see there is something there.

“I’m happy because when you see a player making the effort to understand how they have to play it’s good and he deserves it.

“The situation with Patson has been a bit strange. Since day one he has worked and behaved fantastically, but because I play with one striker he hasn’t got many minutes.

“It was a chance for him and he took it and I’m very happy for him because he completely deserves it.”

Plymouth suffered their heaviest defeat of the season and remain winless in 10 matches on their travels this campaign.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher said: “We’re disappointed with the result. I was really pleased with a lot of aspects, the performance, effort and commitment was outstanding.

“We should have been level at half-time. In the second half we’ve been undone by one moment of quality and a couple of mistakes.

“As long as the players keep putting the effort in, which I know they are and our fans can see that they are, then we’ll be fine.

“We just didn’t have enough quality to put the ball in the back of the net. They’ve got better players than us and are more clinical and have played at a better level, we’re doing the best we can.

“The fans can see we’re giving it our all and doing our best, unfortunately we just came up against a team who are better than us.

“We cannot let our standard drop, we can’t let the energy drop, we need to be a bit more clinical in both boxes.”