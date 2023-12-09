Neill Collins hails ‘fantastic finish’ as Devante Cole helps Barnsley to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Neill Collins hails ‘fantastic finish’ as Devante Cole helps Barnsley to victory

By Press Association
Barnsley boss Neill Collins saw his side earn a comeback win (Adam Davy/PA)
Barnsley boss Neill Collins saw his side earn a comeback win (Adam Davy/PA)

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins praised the “fantastic finish” of top scorer Devante Cole that helped his side on their way to a 3-1 League One victory at lowly Reading.

Reading went in front in the fourth minute through Harvey Knibbs, with his ninth goal of the season, but Herbie Kane levelled before the break from a penalty.

Cole gave Barnsley the lead 10 minutes from time with a powerful 25-yard drive – his 12th goal of the campaign – and Max Watters settled the issue in the 87th minute.

“Devante first steadied himself then it was a fantastic finish, especially for all our travelling fans,” Collins said.

“That gave us the opportunity to win the game and then we had the same bit of quality from Fabio Jalo to put the ball across for Max to finish.

“We actually started the game well but then we found ourselves 1-0 down from Reading’s first attack off a set-piece.

“I don’t think that knocked us too much, I think our players looked quite a threat at times.

“But when we got back into the game, when we got our goal, we then probably had our worst spell until half-time. After that, we pushed on well to win the game.

“It was quite open at times but I thought we made use of that really well and got two fantastic goals to win it.

“There was a lot to be pleased with and I’m glad we were able to come from behind and win. It’s something we’ve been threatening to do.

“We’ve come from behind to draw but not quite got it over the line to win. Today we did that.”

Reading remain off the bottom of League One only thanks to a better goal difference than Cheltenham.

Manager Ruben Selles said: “We started well, scored first and then had a chance to score a second through a header from Tyler Bindon.

“Then we conceded a penalty, which was an unfortunate one, so we go in at 1-1 at half-time.

“In the second half, we made a few mistakes – especially with Barnsley’s second goal. We should have defended it better.

“And then in the moments that we try to make substitutions and go for the game, we just let it go to 3-1. We need to continue working on those moments.

“We made a couple of bad decisions. I think we can do better.

“But we still showed that we are competitive and that we can compete against any opponent. We just need to be able to do it for 100 minutes.”