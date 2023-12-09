No desperation for Matt Bloomfield despite winless run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No desperation for Matt Bloomfield despite winless run

By Press Association
Matt Bloomfield’s winless run continued (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Matt Bloomfield’s winless run continued (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Matt Bloomfield understands fans’ frustration with his Wycombe side but insists they are not “desperate” for results.

Taylor Perry’s brilliant long-range strike earned Shrewsbury a 1-0 win and left Wanderers winless in eight League One games.

Bloomfield said: “I understand there will be criticism from the fans and rightly so because of the results. I’m in a results-based business so I get that but they are going against us at the moment.

“Barring the Morecambe performance (in a 2-0 defeat) when I told you guys how unhappy I was with it, we’ve played some very good stuff.

“Desperate is the wrong word if I’m honest as it sends out the wrong message.

“The lads gave me everything and I can’t question their application. It’s just finding that final touch.

“We cut through Shrewsbury but their one shot on target proved to be more than our five. They didn’t get in our box at all, as their goal came from outside the box from 20 yards.

“We also played most of the game in their half and that’s what is going against us at the moment. We need to be better in the opposition box, we need to find that killer instinct.”

Wycombe had started the stronger and could have taken the lead after 21 minutes, Luke Leahy’s free-kick tipped over the bar, before David Wheeler fired wide.

Instead, five minutes before half-time, Shrewsbury hit the front when Perry picked up the ball from distance and drove it home for his third of the season.

A hamstring injury had kept Perry on the sidelines but he showed no ill-effects on his return, with a scorching finish to secure all three points.

And for manager Matty Taylor, who has had to deal with an injury crisis in recent weeks, the performance showed just why he was so keen to get his midfielder back.

He said: “It was an unbelievable goal by Taylor Perry and we want more of that from him, that’s why it was so important for him to come back into the squad and he’s performed really well.

“He was exceptional as well as the rest of the group.

“I don’t actually remember (goalkeeper) Marko Marosi having to make an outstanding save in the game, but I did see everyone put their body on the line for this team.

“Wycombe may not have as many points as they want but to come here against a bigger team in the league and come away with that result, with the players they put on, it’s fantastic.

“I played with Sam Vokes in the Premier League (from 2014 to 2016 with Burnley), Lyle Taylor was at Nottingham Forest last year, and they’ve got a good squad of players.

“But we defended very well and I’m very happy for the fans that travelled here because it’s a long way for them.”