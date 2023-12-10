On this day in 2017: Man City edge derby victory to equal Premier League record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2017: Man City edge derby victory to equal Premier League record

By Press Association
Nicolas Otamendi (left) scored the winning goal for Manchester City against Manchester United in 2017 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Nicolas Otamendi (left) scored the winning goal for Manchester City against Manchester United in 2017 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City equalled the record for consecutive wins in the Premier League with their 14th in a row on December 10, 2017.

Pep Guardiola’s side achieved the milestone in style with a 2-1 victory over neighbours Manchester United at Old Trafford.

City opened up an eye-watering double-digit lead over their local rivals after Nicolas Otamendi fired Guardiola’s men to a derby win.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline at Old Trafford
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City equalled the record for consecutive wins in the Premier League, on this day in 2017 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The much-anticipated 175th Manchester derby was comfortably the biggest game of the Premier League season to that point, such was the need for Jose Mourinho’s Reds to claw back their swashbuckling rivals.

But the gap between table-topping City and second-placed United grew to 11 points, with Otamendi volleying home a second-half winner after Marcus Rashford had cancelled out David Silva’s opener.

The untimely end to United’s club record-equalling 40-match unbeaten home run strengthened their rivals’ grip on the title after just 16 matches, the last 14 won in succession.

That set a new top-flight record run within the same season and meant City emulated Arsenal’s achievement from the end of the 2001-02 season and the start of 2002-03.

Guardiola said: “You cannot be champions in December but I am happy because people said in England, you cannot play that way, but in England you can play in that way as well.”

Silva gave City a deserved first-half lead as he capitalised on a corner that had deflected off Romelu Lukaku.

David Silva, left, and Ander Herrera
David Silva (left) scored Manchester City’s first goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

United fortuitously went into the break level after Rashford took advantage of an error from Fabian Delph, but the blue half of the city were not to be denied as Lukaku’s poor clearance allowed Otamendi to volley home early in the second half.

City would extend their streak to 18 matches with wins over Swansea, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Newcastle before being held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.

They went on to become the first side to accumulate 100 points in a top-flight season in England, finishing 19 clear of United.