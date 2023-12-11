The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola reacts after their victory over Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola reacts after their victory over Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bournemouth stunned Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday while 24 hours later Manchester City and Tottenham both returned to winning ways.

Aston Villa followed up their victory over City by defeating Arsenal while there was a huge win over Chelsea for the Gunners in the Women’s Super League and England’s cricketers suffered another loss in the West Indies.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action.

Bruno Fernandes and Andre Onana show their dejection during Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth
Bruno Fernandes and Andre Onana show their dejection during Manchester United’s 3-0 loss to Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcos Senesi heads in Bournemouth's third goal
Marcos Senesi heads in Bournemouth’s third goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jack Grealish, left, and Pep Guardiola celebrate Manchester City's win over Luton
Jack Grealish, left, and Pep Guardiola celebrate Manchester City’s win over Luton (Nick Potts/PA)
Sam Curran puffs out his cheeks during England's loss to the West Indies
Sam Curran puffs out his cheeks during England’s loss to the West Indies (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Leicester Tigers’ Handre Pollard and James Cronin celebrate Champions Cup victory over Stormers
Leicester Tigers’ Handre Pollard and James Cronin celebrate Champions Cup victory over Stormers (Mike Egerton/PA)
Beth Mead celebrates scoring Arsenal's opener against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium
Beth Mead celebrates scoring Arsenal’s opener against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium (Bradley Collyer/PA)
India's Richa Ghosh dives to field the ball as England’s Sophia Dunkley bats during the final T20 in Mumbai
India’s Richa Ghosh dives to field the ball as England’s Sophia Dunkley bats during the final T20 in Mumbai (Rajanish Kakade/AP)
Girona’s head coach Michel, centre, celebrates their final goal in their stunning 4-2 victory over Barcelona
Girona’s head coach Michel, centre, celebrates their final goal in their stunning 4-2 victory over Barcelona (Joan Monfort/AP)
Martin Dubravka dives to deny Son Heung-min during Tottenham's 4-0 win over Newcastle
Martin Dubravka dives to deny Son Heung-min during Tottenham’s win over Newcastle (John Walton/PA)
Celtic’s Matt O’Riley reacts after a missed chance during their 2-1 defeat by Kilmarnock
Celtic’s Matt O’Riley reacts after a missed chance during their 2-1 defeat by Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)
John McGinn celebrates his winner against Arsenal for Aston Villa
John McGinn celebrates his winner against Arsenal for Aston Villa (Jacob King/PA)
Chris Billam-Smith, right, defended his WBO cruiserweight title with victory over Mateusz Masternak
Chris Billam-Smith, right, defended his WBO cruiserweight title with victory over Mateusz Masternak (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Great Britain's Duncan Scott on his way to silver in the men's 400 metres Individual Medley at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Romania
Great Britain’s Duncan Scott on his way to silver in the men’s 400 metres Individual Medley at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Romania (Alexandru Dobre/AP)
Sale's Manu Tuilagi is tackled by Stade Francais’ Mathieu Hirigoyen during their Champions Cup match
Sale’s Manu Tuilagi is tackled by Stade Francais’ Mathieu Hirigoyen during their Champions Cup match (Martin Rickett/PA)