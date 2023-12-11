Cristiano Ronaldo reaches another milestone in Al-Nassr’s Saudi King Cup success By Press Association December 11 2023, 9.39pm Share Cristiano Ronaldo reaches another milestone in Al-Nassr’s Saudi King Cup success Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4838037/cristiano-ronaldo-reaches-another-milestone-in-al-nassrs-saudi-king-cup-success/ Copy Link Cristiano Ronaldo was on target again (PA) Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 26th goal of the season as Al-Nassr swept aside rivals Al-Shabab to reach the semi-finals of the Saudi King Cup. Ronaldo netted his side’s fourth in a 5-2 win with 16 minutes of the match remaining. The breakthrough took his goal tally for the calendar year to 50. Into semi-final ☝️ pic.twitter.com/241bwFlsXo— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 11, 2023 Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane was also on target for Al-Nassr, who are hunting for their first King Cup win since 1990. Qualification for next year’s AFC Champions League would be assured were they to achieve it.