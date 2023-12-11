Portsmouth beat Bolton to go six points clear at League One summit

Goals from Conor Shaughnessy and Kusini Yengi sealed a 2-0 win for Portsmouth over Bolton in a top-of-the-table League One clash at Fratton Park.

The victory takes Pompey six points clear of second-placed Bolton.

In a fiercely-contested first half, Bolton should have taken the lead after 28 minutes. A powerful header by Jon Dadi Bodvarsson was brilliantly pushed away by Will Norris, and from six yards out, and with an open goal, Dion Charles somehow fired the rebound wide.

Pompey then had the ball cleared off the line after 43 minutes as Yengi’s shot was partly blocked by goalkeeper Nathan Baxter before Gethin Jones hooked it away.

Right on half-time a corner kick by Jack Sparkes was met by Shaughnessy to glance his header into the net.

Pompey controlled the second half and deserved their second goal two minutes from time as Yengi hammered home from six yards from a Gavin Whyte cross.