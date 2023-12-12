Football rumours: Chelsea open to offers for Conor Gallagher

What the papers say

Conor Gallagher, 23, could be used to raise funds for new arrivals at Chelsea in January. The Daily Mail reports the club are willing to consider offers for the England midfielder with Brentford striker Ivan Toney, 27, and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, 24, among the potential targets.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a target for Chelsea (PA).

Brentford are looking for a new striker, regardless of whether Toney stays, according to The Daily Telegraph. USA international Brandon Vazquez, 25, who is at FC Cincinnati, is among the players in their sights.

Manchester United are open to offers on a string of internationals, according to The Guardian. England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, France striker Anthony Martial, 28, and defender Raphael Varane, 30, Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 31, and Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, could all be allowed to leave Old Trafford in January.

David Moyes retains the confidence of West Ham says The Daily Telegraph. The 60-year-old manager saw his side lose 5-0 at Fulham on Monday.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Understand Armando Broja is not considering Turkish league move in January — despite strong interest and concrete requests. Interest remains also from Premier League clubs and different leagues abroad. pic.twitter.com/f4ahnTB7f5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2023

Manchester United are keen to offload Jadon Sancho to Barcelona in exchange for ex-Leeds star Raphinha, according to reports in Spain 🤔https://t.co/6GiH8uK8KM pic.twitter.com/91hEs6iIxo — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 11, 2023

Players to watch

Everton’s Mason Holgate (PA)

Mason Holgate: Everton want to recall the defender, 27, from his loan spell at Southampton due a shortage of playing time, reports The Sun.

Reuell Walters: Clubs in the Premier League and Europe are watching the English defender, 18, but Arsenal have held talks to keep him according to the Evening Standard.