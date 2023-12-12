Newport make light work of Barnet in FA Cup second-round replay

Newport scored three times in the first 25 minutes as they defeated Vanarama National League side Barnet 4-1 to book a clash with Eastleigh in the FA Cup third round.

The Sky Bet League Two outfit took a fifth-minute lead when Omar Bogle crossed for Lewis Payne to fire home at the far post, before the two swapped roles eight minutes later when the 30-year old netted.

The tie looked over after 25 minutes when Danny Collinge – whose late goal at Rodney Parade in the first tie forced the replay – headed past goalkeeper Laurie Walker from a Nick Townsend goal-kick and into his own net.

Barnet hit back in the 37th minute when Harry Pritchard hit home from close range – although replays showed he handled the ball.

Idris Kanu hit the bar from 25 yards out in the 66th minute, the hosts’ best chance of the second half.

But Seb Palmer-Houlden made sure of victory 10 minutes later when he ran through on a long ball and finished coolly – ending any thoughts of a Barnet comeback.