On this day in 2010: Blackburn owners Venky’s sack boss Sam Allardyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2010: Blackburn owners Venky’s sack boss Sam Allardyce

By Press Association
Sam Allardyce was sacked a month after Venky’s took over at Blackburn (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sam Allardyce was sacked a month after Venky’s took over at Blackburn (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sam Allardyce was shown the door as new owners Venky’s made their mark at Blackburn 13 years ago.

Despite Rovers sitting relatively comfortably in 13th place in the Premier League table, the Indian owners made the decision to sack Allardyce on December 13, 2010, a month after taking over.

“We have taken this decision as part of our wider plans and ambitions for the club,” they said in a statement.

Fans show their support for Sam Allardyce
Fans show their support for Sam Allardyce (Dave Thompson/PA)

Allardyce, who had been in charge for two years and guided the team to a 10th-placed finish in the 2009-10 season, was as surprised as anyone, saying: “I am very shocked and disappointed to be leaving Blackburn.

“I am extremely proud to have managed this club and I enjoyed a fantastic relationship with the players, my staff and the supporters during my time in charge.”

Club captain Ryan Nelsen also reacted with shock and praised the job done by Allardyce, who made his name in management at nearby Bolton.

“We were in massive trouble with no money,” said Nelsen. “He solidified us and put us into a top-10 position, and again he did it on a shoestring.

“We’ve got to get over it but at the moment I want to say, and I can speak for nearly all the players I’m sure, that they will be devastated. He was a very likeable character.”

Former Blackburn boss Steve Kean (David Howarth/PA)
Allardyce was succeeded by Steve Kean (David Howarth/PA)

It was the beginning of a tumultuous period at Ewood Park, with Steve Kean initially placed in temporary charge but then given a permanent contract.

Kean stayed in his post despite Rovers slipping down the table and there were repeated protests by fans against Venky’s, including a chicken clad in a Blackburn flag being released onto the pitch as they were relegated in May 2012.

The club slipped down to Sky Bet League One in 2017, but immediately rebounded and have remained in the second tier since, still under the ownership of Venky’s, with Jon Dahl Tomasson the current boss.

Allardyce returned to management with West Ham the following summer, went on to subsequent jobs that included briefly being England boss and most recently had a short stint in charge of Leeds at the end of last season.