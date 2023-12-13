Football rumours: Premier League clubs eye Middlesbrough winger Hayden Hackney

What the papers say

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney is attracting a lot of Premier League interest, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says scouts from Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool have all been watching the 21-year-old, who is likely to leave the club next year.

Former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui (Mike Egerton/PA)

Meanwhile, The Sun, citing Marca, reports former Wolves and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui is wanted by both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. The 57-year-old has not been in charge of a club since parting ways with Wolves in August, but is believed to be open to another manager job.

Another manager potentially on the move is Will Still, boss of Ligue 1 side Reims. The Telegraph says Sunderland are in talks to appoint the 31-year-old.

Social media round-up

🚨🔴 EXCLUSIVE: Eintracht Frankfurt lead the race to sign Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United. Talks are advancing. Understand Girona also asked for Donny on loan but offering different conditions at this stage. Time for decision soon — Donny will leave United. pic.twitter.com/iwipngLaD3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 12, 2023

💣💥 Chelsea have joined the race to sign Viktor Gyökeres. 🔵 #CFC 🟢 #SportingCP ◾ Inter Milan, Arsenal, Fulham and Newcastle have been linked with Sporting CP's 25-year-old Swedish striker.🇸🇪 https://t.co/CrmBmLDva3 pic.twitter.com/amKOTWH58l — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) December 12, 2023

Players to watch

Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso (John Walton/PA)

Giovani Lo Celso: Barcelona are eyeing a January loan move for the Tottenham midfielder, according to website 90min.

Serhou Guirassy: Sport Bild reports Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle are chasing the Stuttgart forward.