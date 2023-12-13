Eddie Nketiah ‘dreaming’ of Champions League glory with Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah feels Arsenal should head into the knockout stage of the Champions League with nothing to fear.

A much-changed Gunners’ side drew 1-1 at PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night in their final game in Group B.

Both sides were already assured of their place in the last 16 before kick-off at the Philips Stadion, where Nketiah’s first Champions League goal put Arsenal ahead just before half-time. Yorbe Vertessen equalised with a smart finish soon after the restart.

Having won the group, Mikel Arteta’s side will be seeded in the draw for the last 16 on Monday.

And Nketiah sees no reason why Arsenal should not be confident of making a deep run into the competition.

“We are relishing the next round of games,” Nketiah told reporters.

“Playing in this competition, you are always going to get tough draws. Every team in this competition is good and earned the right to play here.

“There is no point being in a competition if you don’t dream to win. We have the quality to do so and we are pushing every day to win every tournament that we enter and play in – that’s our aim and that’s the aim of Arsenal Football Club.

“That’s what the fans want and we are working every day to try and achieve that dream. My dream is to win all of it.

“It (Champions League) is a great competition to be in. We have worked so hard to get there, so we are going to keep pushing every day to deliver and, hopefully, achieve our dreams.”

Nketiah who was one of eight changes for the European tie from the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old intends to make the most of any chances which come his way.

“Every kid dreams of scoring in the Champions League. It was a nice finish and it was good to get some minutes in the tank,” he said.

“Every game has got a meaning. Although we were through, we wanted to keep winning. We are obsessed with winning, we want to keep pushing.

“For those of us who maybe haven’t played in the last couple of weeks as much as we would have liked, it was a good opportunity to show ourselves and get some sharpness.”

Nketiah added: “I think we are all good players, so we all strive to play at the highest level. I think we have taken to this competition really well.

“We have had a good start and the most important thing is we qualified top and are through. We have enjoyed it and are looking forward to the next round.”

Arsenal host Brighton on Sunday looking to keep up the pressure at the top of the table, now trailing a point behind leaders Liverpool.

Nketiah said: “There are going to be a lot of games, hopefully a lot of minutes to go around. You have just got to be ready.”

Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson both sustained injuries against PSV, so will be assessed ahead of the weekend.