Ten-man Plymouth earn hard-fought point with goalless draw at QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ten-man Plymouth earn hard-fought point with goalless draw at QPR

By Press Association
Dan Scarr was sent off in the first half for Plymouth, who held on for a point at QPR (Nick Potts/PA)
Dan Scarr was sent off in the first half for Plymouth, who held on for a point at QPR (Nick Potts/PA)

Ten-man Plymouth battled to earn a point in a 0-0 draw with QPR at Loftus Road.

Dan Scarr was sent off in the 25th minute when the hosts counter-attacked after Sam Field won the ball, and the defender scythed down Ilias Chair with a crude challenge just inside the Argyle half.

Up to that point, Plymouth had been much the better side and sloppy Rangers were fortunate to be on level terms.

Three times in the opening 10 minutes, the hosts gave the ball away cheaply.

Firstly, Field was yellow-carded with just 90 seconds on the clock for fouling Ryan Hardie after losing possession.

A similar lapse by Chair led to Hardie dragging a shot wide and Osman Kakay was the next culprit, with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic sparing the defender’s blushes by denying the Plymouth striker with a near-post save.

Hardie then missed a golden chance, lifting the ball over Begovic but also the crossbar, after being played in by Finn Azaz’s pass.

Lyndon Dykes headed Kakay’s right-wing cross narrowly wide, but other than that Rangers offered very little until Scarr’s dismissal.

They were then able to dominate with Chris Willock sending a right-footed strike just wide shortly before crossing for Charlie Kelman, who was unable to get a decisive touch at the far post.

But Plymouth dug in and defended well in the second half and the below-par QPR struggled to create clearcut chances.

Chair sent an effort well wide before keeper Conor Hazard comfortably kept out two tame Dykes headers, both via right-wing crosses from substitute Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

Hazard was more troubled by a long-range attempt from Jimmy Dunne, but nevertheless made the save.

He also gathered another couple of weak Dykes headers in the final stages, ensuring the Pilgrims secured the draw.

QPR were seeking a fourth consecutive win and one which would have lifted them out of the relegation zone – and level on points with Plymouth.

They remain in the bottom three, but the point saw them continue to close the gap on the teams above them.

Rangers have lost just one of their seven matches since the arrival of boss Marti Cifuentes, who inherited a side that lost six in a row and were in danger of being cut adrift.

This was also their third consecutive clean sheet, but their failure to break down stubborn Argyle highlighted that improvement is still needed, particularly up front.