Ozan Tufan nets winner as Hull come from behind to beat slumping Middlesbrough

Substitute Ozan Tufan’s winner eight minutes from time completed a memorable turnaround to earn Hull a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.

Boro had led at half-time courtesy of Emmanuel Latte Lath’s seventh goal of the season in the sixth minute.

But Middlesbrough, who have now lost four of their last five matches, failed to capitalise further on a poor Tigers first half.

And Hull, making the most of vital substitutions by head coach Liam Rosenior, responded fittingly to win it when Liam Delap’s goal with 21 minutes to go was followed by Tufan’s fifth of the campaign.

The win lifted Hull back to level on points with sixth-placed Sunderland, with Middlesbrough now six points further back in 13th.

The return of Isaiah Jones initially injected fresh life into Middlesbrough after the weekend’s disappointment of losing at home to Ipswich.

And he was involved in the opening goal to put Hull on the back foot after back-to-back defeats themselves.

After Sam Greenwood and Lukas Engel’s link up play down the left, Jones’ effort was blocked and the opportunity fell to Latte Lath to finish low and beyond Ryan Allsop.

A few minutes later Allsop was equal to another effort from Latte Lath before the Tigers recorded their only shot on target of the opening period. Aaron Connolly’s effort curled into the arms of Seny Dieng from distance.

Jones, who missed the defeat to Ipswich through injury, should have scored the second soon after. He was played in behind full-back Lewie Coyle but when faced with just Allsop to beat he failed to find the target from 12 yards out.

Middlesbrough controlled possession for much of the first half and Jones’ pace and direct running was a huge factor.

But Hull, in need of a lift after losing talismanic winger Jaden Philogene to a knee injury, were still in it when the game restarted.

Tyler Morton curled an effort high and wide from distance to raise a few more concerns among the Teesside crowd.

And after Greenwood went close to increasing the lead with a curling 30-yard free-kick that flew away from the right-hand post, Hull got their rewards.

Jacob Greaves flicked on a corner at the near post and Delap was left unmarked to nod in the equaliser to end a run of four games without a goal.

That sparked Middlesbrough briefly back to life. Allsop had to hold a header from Matt Crooks moments after Greenwood had been denied in a crowded area.

But Hull, who brought five subs on in the space of 16 minutes starting before the equaliser, showed greater desire to get the win and three players from the bench combined to win it.

Ruben Vinagre got beyond Anfernee Dijksteel to drill a low cross which Dan Barlaser made a mess of in the box, and Greg Docherty rolled back for Tufan to hit first time beyond Dieng in the 82nd minute.

There was still time for Middlesbrough to almost grab a point, but Rav van den Berg shot wide inside a crowded box before the final whistle was blown.