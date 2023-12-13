Raith Rovers back on top following Arbroath victory By Press Association December 13 2023, 10.56pm Share Raith Rovers back on top following Arbroath victory Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4840416/raith-rovers-back-on-top-following-arbroath-victory/ Copy Link Arbroath are back on top (Andrew Matthews/PA) Lewis Vaughan scored a last-gasp winner as Raith Rovers returned to the top of the cinch Championship with a 2-1 victory over Arbroath. The visitors opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Aidan Connolly drilled in from eight yards. Basement side Arbroath equalised on the half-hour mark when Jermaine Hylton slammed home from the penalty spot after they were awarded a spot-kick for handball. Arbroath looked like they would hang on for an unlikely point but Rovers snatched victory deep into stoppage time when Vaughan’s effort deflected in.