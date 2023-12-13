Wayne Rooney admits result was far more important than display for Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wayne Rooney admits result was far more important than display for Birmingham

By Press Association
Wayne Rooney was pleased to finally get an away win on the board (Nick Potts/PA)
Wayne Rooney admitted it was “all about winning” after the Birmingham manager celebrated his first away victory since taking charge – 1-0 at Cardiff.

The former Manchester United and England striker admitted the result was far more important than the performance, despite praising a “gritty” display.

Juninho Bacuna’s composed finish after a rapid counter-attack on the stroke of half-time proved enough to secure Rooney a second win in 10 games as Blues manager and ended a run of eight defeats in a row away from home.

“I’m delighted with the win. The performance was good but after the run we’ve been on, it was all about winning,” said Rooney.

“We dealt with Cardiff pretty well. Their set-piece is one of the best in the league and we struggled a bit with that, but in general I thought we limited them, especially in the second half.

“The performance was nothing special but we controlled things, showed plenty of grit and showed real composure for the goal.

“I was pleased with the desire to win.

“The only disappointment was that we created a few chances in the second half to break but we didn’t take care with the final pass. That has been a theme.”

Birmingham moved up to 16th in the table but face Championship leaders Leicester next.

Rooney said: “It’s crucial that we enjoy this win and build on it because we’ve got another extremely tough game coming.

“I understand the fans’ frustration that there has been a change of manager when things were going OK, but I’m confident we are moving the club forward. But until results improve, it’s hard for the fans to believe that.”

Cardiff missed the chance to move level with sixth-placed Sunderland and instead slip to 10th.

However, there were also real concern for defender Perry Ng, who was forced off after just 13 minutes with a head injury.

“He said he couldn’t see,” said manager Erol Bulut. “I don’t know what it was and I hope it is not too serious, but he just said he couldn’t see. I must speak to the medical staff.”

Bulut, meanwhile, bemoaned a tired and lacklustre second-half display that has now seen the Bluebirds score just one goal in four games.

“It’s not just the loss but the way we lost that is most disappointing,” he said.

“We did some good things in the first half but I don’t think I want to talk about the second half. We played as individuals trying to do things but that never works, you have to be a team.

“It’s not enough what we have seen in the last two games, we have to show much more. You have to fight to the end but we did not.”

Bulut was unhappy with the timing of Bacuna’s winner, deep into first-half stoppage time.

“The game should have been finished,” he said.