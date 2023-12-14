Man City’s treble, Europe’s Ryder Cup, Verstappen dominant – 2023 in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Man City’s treble, Europe’s Ryder Cup, Verstappen dominant – 2023 in pictures

By Press Association
European captain Luke Donald and players hold the Ryder Cup after beating the United States in Rome (Mike Egerton/PA)
It has been another eventful year of sporting action.

Manchester City completed the treble, Europe regained the Ryder Cup and Max Verstappen was once again a dominant winner of the Formula One world championship.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the last 12 months through a selection of sporting pictures.

Gerwyn Price
Gerwyn Price donned a pair of ear defenders to block out the Alexandra Palace crowd at the PDC World Championships in January (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton, pictured during the Bahrain Grand Prix in March. The Mercedes driver went on to finish third in the Formula One driver standings (David Davies/PA)
Cheltenham Festival 2023
Runners and riders make the water jump during The Ultima Handicap Chase on day one of the Cheltenham Festival in March (David Davies for the Jockey Club/PA)
Women’s Finalissima
England players celebrate after winning the Women’s Finalissima at Wembley in April. The Lionesses beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time (Bradley Collyer/PA)
World Snooker Championship
A Just Stop Oil protester jumps on the table and throws orange powder during the match between Robert Milkins against Joe Perry during day three of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible. A female protester was stopped from attacking the match between Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi by referee Olivier Marteel on the other table (Mike Egerton/PA)
TCS London Marathon 2023
Sifan Hassan celebrates winning the women’s London Marathon (John Walton/PA)
World Snooker Championship
Luca Brecel kisses the trophy after winning the World Snooker Championship in May. The Belgian beat Mark Selby 18-15 and became the first player from mainland Europe to win the competition at the Crucible (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lauren Price Kirstie Bavington
Lauren Price (right) strikes Kirstie Bavington in the inaugural British female welterweight championship bout in Birmingham. Price won by unanimous decision (Bradley Collyer/PA)
FWA Player of the Year Awards – Landmark Hotel
Erling Haaland was named Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year in May. In August he was also crowned Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year after an outstanding debut season with Manchester City, scoring 52 goals in all competitions (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City Parade
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City celebrate with a parade through the streets of Manchester in June after completing the treble (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ashes
England’s Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
Zharnel Hughes
Zharnel Hughes wins the men’s 100m during day one of the UK Athletics Championships in rainy Manchester in July (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ashes
England’s Chris Woakes celebrates with Mark Wood after hitting the winning runs to win the third Ashes Test at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz with the men’s singles trophy following his victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final (John Walton/PA)
Stuart Broad
England’s Stuart Broad and fiancee Mollie King with their daughter Annabella after the final day of the Ashes. Broad had announced his decision to retire from cricket two days earlier and managed a dream finish to his England career, taking the final two wickets to draw the series 2-2 (John Walton/PA)
World Cup final
Queen Letizia of Spain (centre left) and players celebrate after the team beat England 1-0 to win the Women’s World Cup final at Stadium Australia in August (Zac Goodwin/PA)
World Athletics Championships
Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi (left) and and Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali (right) celebrate their respective World Athletics Championships gold medals in the men’s high jump and 3,000m steeplechase by entering the water jump in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)
Josh Kerr
Great Britain’s Josh Kerr (centre) celebrates after stunning Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win the men’s 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)
Max Verstappen
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen competing in his home race at the Netherlands Grand Prix in Zandvoort. Verstappen went on to win the Formula One title with a record 19 wins from 22 races (Tim Goode/PA)
Argentina v England
Tom Curry (left) makes head-on-head contact with Argentina’s Juan Mallia in England’s Rugby World Cup opener in Marseille in September, earning him a red card and a two-match ban (Mike Egerton/PA)
Andy Murray
Andy Murray celebrates after beating Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi during Great Britain’s Davis Cup group-stage match in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Solheim Cup 2023
Team Europe celebrate after retaining the Solheim Cup thanks to a dramatic 14-14 draw with the United States at Finca Cortesin (John Walton/PA)
McIlroy
Europe’s Rory McIlroy was involved in an angry exchange, which spilled over into the car park, with Joe LaCava, caddie of United States’ Patrick Cantlay (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ryder Cup
European captain Luke Donald and players hold the Ryder Cup after completing a 16.5-11.5 victory over the United States in Rome (David Davies/PA)
Louis Rees-Zammit
Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit scores his side’s fourth try of the game against Georgia in their Rugby World Cup pool C match in October. Wales went on to reach the quarter-finals (David Davies/PA)
England v Fiji
England’s Ollie Lawrence consoles Fiji’s Waisea Nayacalevu after their Rugby World Cup quarter-final at the Stade Velodrome. England went on to finish third in the tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)
Frankie Dettori
Frankie Dettori celebrates after winning the Qipco Champion Stakes on King Of Steel at Ascot in the final ride of his career in Britain (John Walton/PA)
South Africa
Captain Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup alongside his South Africa team-mates after their 12-11 victory over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final (David Davies/PA)
Davis Cup 2023
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates during a Davis Cup semi-final match against against Italy’s Jannik Sinner in Malaga in November (Adam Davy/PA)