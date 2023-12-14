Football rumours: Graham Potter in line to replace Erik ten Hag at Man United

What the papers say
The fallout from Manchester United’s Champions League exit continues with the future of manager Erik ten Hag under the spotlight. The Independent says no major decisions are expected until the sale of 25 per cent of the club to Ineos boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe is completed, but The Sun reports former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is in line to take over.
The Daily Mail reports United are more likely to listen to offers for players after missing out on the money for reaching the knockout stages. Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 31, and France duo Anthony Martial, 28, and Raphael Varane, 30, could be available.
Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen could be on the move in January. According to the Daily Mirror, the club will be open to offers for the Dutch defender, 21.
English defender Archie Brown’s performances for Belgian side Gent have been catching the eye back home. The Daily Mail says Everton, Burnley and Leeds United are interested in the 21-year-old.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Jakub Kiwior: AC Milan are talking to Arsenal about a loan move for the Poland defender, 23, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.
Nico Elvedi: Borussia Monchengladbach’s Swiss defender, 27, is a potential target for Chelsea, reports Teamtalk.