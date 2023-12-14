Jo Pinner: Pregnancy guidance and research is absolutely critical for athletes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jo Pinner: Pregnancy guidance and research is absolutely critical for athletes

By Press Association
Jo Pinner hopes to inspire more elite athletes hoping to return to sport post-partum (UK Sport handout/PA wire)
Jo Pinner hopes to inspire more elite athletes hoping to return to sport post-partum (UK Sport handout/PA wire)

Great Britain and England hockey player Jo Pinner believes access to up-to-date guidance and research around pregnancy is critical in ensuring elite athletes feel safe to start a family and return to sport post-partum.

The 32-year-old gave birth to son Josh at the end of April and was back training with her team in September, the first England hockey player to return to the fold after having a baby.

With no precedent within her own team, she was among the first to benefit from UK Sport’s comprehensive pregnancy guidelines for elite athletes, released in 2021, and was delighted to see some of her own feedback incorporated in an update set to be released on Thursday.

Pinner, who before the initial guidance was developed thought her only options were to retire or delay starting a family, told the PA news agency: “I think it’s absolutely critical.

Pinner is the first England hockey player to return after having a baby
Jo Pinner is the first England hockey player to return after having a baby (UK Sport handout/PA wire)

“We’re athletes, we do training. That’s our bread and butter, that’s what we’re here for. There is no (other) way athletes would be equipped with that knowledge.

“A big part of it was the medical side and safety, how to train safely, what’s safe to do in training, what can I take supplements-wise, all these things.

“There’s no way we could (even) be expected to be equipped with all of that knowledge. It gives athletes the confidence and trust that they are there, that there are many things less to worry about.”

While Pinner did not experience difficulty conceiving, she is enthusiastic about the inclusion of a new appendix specifically addressing fertility, while additions around financial and emotional support for miscarriage ensure there is advice for those at every stage of the journey.

Olympic champion Laura Kenny returned to cycling after the birth of her baby boy
Olympic champion Laura Kenny returned to cycling after the birth of her baby boy (John Walton/PA)

A new group, the Athlete Pregnancy Network, has also been set up to facilitate conversation, connection and advice-sharing between peers.

Pinner is part of a growing group of women who returned to elite sport after giving birth, including Women’s World Cup winner Alex Morgan, Chelsea footballer Melanie Leupolz, five-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny and fellow Olympic champions Helen Glover and Jessica Ennis-Hill, while retired wheelchair tennis player Jordanne Whiley in 2017 revealed she had won the Wimbledon doubles title while 11 weeks pregnant.

UK Sport’s latest update also includes advice about managing multiple pregnancies within a single Olympic or Paralympic cycle and Pinner hopes there will be another edition in the future with even more guidance surrounding return to sport, potentially incorporating learnings from athletes like her who have gone through the process.

Pinner, who is part of a WhatsApp group of other athlete mums and mums-to-be, is eager to keep sharing her own journey with fellow sportswomen and policymakers in the hope she might make a difference for someone else down the line.

She added: “I say yes to everything, because I only think it is going to help other women. I have had comments of ‘wow, it’s cool to see that you are actually doing it because it gives me confidence in the future’ from some of the younger ones on the team.

“(Being a pioneer) is not why I did it, but it’s quite nice. I think if there was another hockey player that did it before me, a lot of my stresses may have been relieved or I could at least speak to somebody.

“I like to hope that if the next person does it, they can take a bit of confidence that I have.”