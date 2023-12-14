Ireland head coach Andy Farrell signs new deal until end of 2027 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell signs new deal until end of 2027 World Cup

By Press Association
Andy Farrell has signed a two-year contract extension with Ireland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Andy Farrell has signed a two-year contract extension to remain as Ireland head coach until the end of the 2027 World Cup.

Farrell has developed the national side into heavyweights of the game and while the recent World Cup ended in a disappointing quarter-final exit, he has overseen significant success.

Since replacing Joe Schmidt in 2019, he has masterminded a Grand Slam, Triple Crown and series victory in New Zealand, as well as steering Ireland to the summit of the global rankings.

“Coaching Ireland has been a hugely enjoyable experience and I’m proud to extend my association with the Irish Rugby Football Union,” Farrell said.

“It’s a pleasure to work with such a talented and committed group of players and as we enter a new cycle, it will be exciting to see more players come through the system.

“There is a talented group of established internationals who are determined to succeed at international level for Ireland and I’m excited to see how the recent Ireland U20 squads will also emerge and challenge for international honours in the near future.

“It all makes for an exciting next chapter and it is one which my family and I are delighted to continue.”

Farrell, centre, has guided Ireland to the top of the world rankings
Farrell is the current World Rugby coach of the year and by the time his new contract ends, he will have spent 11 years in Dublin.

“Over the course of the last four years Andy has helped drive the highest standards for the men’s national team,” IRFU performance director David Nucifora said.

“It’s testament to the positive environment which he and his backroom team have fostered that Ireland has enjoyed such a sustained period of success in recent times.”

The contract end date raises the possibility of Farrell eventually taking over from England head coach Steve Borthwick, whose deal with the Rugby Football Union also concludes after the 2027 World Cup.