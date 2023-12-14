Why Newcastle’s Champions League exit may see English side miss out next season

Newcastle and Manchester United’s early exits from Europe could contribute to an English club missing out on a fifth place in next season’s Champions League.

Here, the PA news agency seeks to explain why.

What is this all about?

⚽ The #UEFAExCo has approved the final format and access list for UEFA club competitions from the 2024/25 season. ✅ No more access granted based on club coefficients. ✅ Eight matches instead of ten in the new league phase. Full details: ⬇️#UCL #UEL #UECL — UEFA (@UEFA) May 10, 2022

In May 2022 UEFA signed off on the format for the new-look Champions League, which will feature a 36-team league phase from next season instead of the 32-team group phase we have all got used to.

Initially it had been proposed that the two clubs with the highest individual coefficient score – based on their historic European performance – who had missed out on Champions League qualification via the conventional route would still gain entry to the new league phase, provided they had done enough to qualify for one of the other two UEFA club competitions.

That proposal was controversial because it could have meant teams ‘leapfrogging’ into the Champions League over clubs with a lesser European pedigree.

Instead, a decision was ultimately taken to award the places to one club from each of the two countries who collectively perform best in the previous season’s three UEFA competitions.

How do they work that out?

Manchester United’s exit from all European competition could lead to England missing out on an extra Champions League place next season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Each time a club wins a game in Europe, they get two points in the coefficient rankings, one for a draw and none for a defeat. Bonus points are also awarded for the progress a team makes in the competition they are involved in, with extra weighting given to the Champions League in that respect.

A country score is then calculated by adding together each clubs’ score and dividing it by the number of clubs from that country playing in European competition.

Newcastle and Manchester United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League last 16 saw them miss out on a collective 10 coefficient points, plus any additional points for further wins and progress in that competition. They could also have gained extra points via progress and results in the Europa League.

How do the standings currently look?

Bayern Munich’s progress to the last 16 of the Champions League has contributed to Germany leading the way in the coefficient standings (Martin Rickett/PA)

Germany and Italy currently hold the top two positions, which would mean the one club in each of those countries who came closest to qualifying for the Champions League via the conventional route would benefit.

England could still get one of the top two places if the Premier League clubs left in Europe perform extremely well, but the failure of two of England’s four representatives to make the Champions League last 16 – or even to drop into the Europa League – makes it more of an uphill struggle.

In four out of the previous five seasons, England finished in the top two.