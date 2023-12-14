England quicks struggle to land blow as West Indies put on 176 in second T20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England quicks struggle to land blow as West Indies put on 176 in second T20

By Press Association
West Indies’ Rovman Powell celebrated scoring a half-century with Brandon King (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
West Indies’ Rovman Powell celebrated scoring a half-century with Brandon King (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

England’s quicks struggled to land a blow but Brandon King and Rovman Powell got plenty in to lift the West Indies to 176 for seven in the second T20 at Grenada.

The Windies lost four wickets in 17 balls to slip to 54 for four, with Adil Rashid immaculate in his 4-0-11-2, ending his spell with the hosts on 104 for four with just five overs left.

What followed was a brutal display of hitting from captain Powell, on a run-a-ball 22 at the time who bludgeoned Sam Curran for four sixes in an over to reach his half-century off just 27 deliveries.

He holed out off his next ball to give Curran the last laugh but it was a grisly afternoon for the left-arm seamer, who leaked 30 after his slower, length balls were feasted on by Powell.

Rehan Ahmed then conceded 18 in his final over after being hammered by King, who anchored the home side’s innings with an unbeaten 82 from 52 balls with eight fours and five sixes.

Adil Rashid (left) in action for England
Adil Rashid (left) was immaculate in his 4-0-11-2 for England (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Tymal Mills pulled it back at the death, impressively conceding just a combined 15 in the 18th and 20th overs and claiming the wickets of Andre Russell and Jason Holder with the innings’ final two balls.

England are looking to get back in the series after losing the Barbados opener on Tuesday but – while their pace options could not make an impact then – they made just one change as Moeen Ali replaced Ben Duckett.

The Windies hammered 14 sixes in the opening match of the series and made only one fewer this time.