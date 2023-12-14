England quicks struggle to land blow as West Indies put on 176 in second T20

England’s quicks struggled to land a blow but Brandon King and Rovman Powell got plenty in to lift the West Indies to 176 for seven in the second T20 at Grenada.

The Windies lost four wickets in 17 balls to slip to 54 for four, with Adil Rashid immaculate in his 4-0-11-2, ending his spell with the hosts on 104 for four with just five overs left.

What followed was a brutal display of hitting from captain Powell, on a run-a-ball 22 at the time who bludgeoned Sam Curran for four sixes in an over to reach his half-century off just 27 deliveries.

He holed out off his next ball to give Curran the last laugh but it was a grisly afternoon for the left-arm seamer, who leaked 30 after his slower, length balls were feasted on by Powell.

Rehan Ahmed then conceded 18 in his final over after being hammered by King, who anchored the home side’s innings with an unbeaten 82 from 52 balls with eight fours and five sixes.

Adil Rashid (left) was immaculate in his 4-0-11-2 for England (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Tymal Mills pulled it back at the death, impressively conceding just a combined 15 in the 18th and 20th overs and claiming the wickets of Andre Russell and Jason Holder with the innings’ final two balls.

England are looking to get back in the series after losing the Barbados opener on Tuesday but – while their pace options could not make an impact then – they made just one change as Moeen Ali replaced Ben Duckett.

The Windies hammered 14 sixes in the opening match of the series and made only one fewer this time.