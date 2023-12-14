Philippe Clement expects ‘amazing season’ if Rangers stick together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Philippe Clement expects ‘amazing season’ if Rangers stick together

By Press Association
Rangers manager Philippe Clement was delighted (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Philippe Clement was delighted (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement backed his side to have an “amazing season” if they show the same togetherness that helped them to a 3-2 win over Real Betis in Seville.

Kemar Roofe’s 78th-minute winner sent an under-strength Rangers into the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Light Blues twice took the lead in the first half through Abdallah Sima and Cyriel Dessers but they were heading for the Conference League knockout stages before Roofe’s late goal inflicted a first home defeat of the season on Real Betis.

Clement told Rangers TV: “It’s an amazing evening. I am really proud of the boys, they way they stuck together, the way they were brave. The things I asked – to be brave, to go with our football, create chances, score good goals, and a real top team mentality.

“That’s what we need to build on over the next couple of months.  If they stick together like this every three days, you always have an amazing season.”

It was Rangers’ first away victory against Spanish opposition.

Clement said: “This is a big reference and statement also, for them and the outside, that if everyone is into the story and working hard, we are a really hard team to beat, even for top-class teams like Betis, who are in really good form and played a really good game against Real Madrid last week and could have won.

“It was the first loss in their home stadium this season. And it was also a game we had to win, a lot of pressure and the players dealt really well with it.”

The Belgian remains unbeaten in 13 games as Rangers manager and can lift his first piece of silverware in Scotland when his side take on Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup final this weekend.

“It was a really important evening and a moment to enjoy but not for too long,” he said. “We have a really big game on Sunday.

“I am also happy for all the fans who were here because the support was incredible, during the game, after the game. So I hope they put Hampden Park on fire, but not on fire with pyro, just with songs and the noise.”