Finn Russell remains fully committed to Scotland as he targets fourth World Cup

Finn Russell’s latest World Cup disappointment has not dented his enthusiasm to play for Scotland as the talismanic stand-off declared he has no intention of making himself unavailable for the national team any time soon.

The 31-year-old was gutted at suffering a second successive pool-stage exit in France in October, but he told the PA news agency his desire to pull on the dark blue jersey remains as strong as ever.

“No, not at all,” he said when asked if his appetite for international rugby had been diminished by his World Cup experience.

“If anything it’s given me a bit more of an appetite to get back into it with the national team again and try to get a few more wins and try to win something.”

Finn Russell was dejected after Scotland’s World Cup exit (Adam Davy/PA)

Fellow Scotland star Stuart Hogg retired from rugby in the summer aged 31 but Russell, who is just a few months younger than the former full-back, aims to still be operating at a level that allows him to go to his fourth World Cup in 2027.

The fly-half, who recently joined Bath following five years in France with Racing 92, will turn 35 a week before the showpiece in Australia begins.

“Hopefully,” he said. “Age-wise, I’ll be able to make that. It’s just about whether or not I’m playing well enough, so hopefully I am. I’ve got no inclination to finish up any time soon internationally.”

This year’s World Cup, in which Scotland were well beaten by South Africa and Ireland, cut deep for Russell.

Finn Russell (left) has had a World Cup debrief with Gregor Townsend (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Instead of taking a holiday immediately afterwards, he chose to throw himself straight into club rugby with new side Bath, making his debut as a substitute against Newcastle just a week after the demoralising defeat by the Irish.

But as one of Scotland’s vice-captains, he has been in contact with head coach Gregor Townsend to dissect the tournament with a view to improving for the upcoming Six Nations.

“I came straight into something new after the World Cup so that didn’t allow me to reflect on it as much as others might have,” he said. “I think that’s fine though. It’s always in the back of your mind.

“I had a call with Gregor just to chat and give my opinion on how we could have done better at the World Cup, how we could develop, and how we could use it as a learning curve for both of us and the whole team.

Finn Russell is looking forward to the Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)

“We were both chatting about how we thought the World Cup went, where we can grow and develop from it, how we can get better as a team and us both as individuals – me as a player and him as a coach.

“It wasn’t like we were blaming each other or anything like that, it was just a good conversation to get us going in the right direction.

“The style of rugby we’re playing is very exciting and we’re scoring tries but obviously against Ireland in particular we had a disappointing result.

“We’ll have to address a few things from the World Cup that didn’t go as planned and we’ll have to grow as a group and get better but I’m looking forward to the Six Nations coming round and trying to achieve something.”

Finn Russell has enjoyed his first two months at Bath (Ben Whitley/PA)

Russell himself is in a good place. Following five years in Paris, he and his young family have enjoyed “a very easy transition” to life in Bath over the past couple of months.

After starting seven of the in-form Gallagher Premiership side’s last eight matches, the stand-off feels fit and fresh.

“I’m feeling good,” he said, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup trip to Cardiff. “I came straight back after the World Cup and played the next week so I didn’t have a week to dwell on the World Cup.

“I just wanted to get on to the next thing and get a new focus straight away.

Bringing a little bit of magic to his @premrugby performances 🪄@finn_russell has had quite the introduction to life in the Premiership 👏 pic.twitter.com/Xua0t3ROvl — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) November 14, 2023

“After a few games, I had a week off and went to New York with my partner so it was nice to get away and relax.

“Even though the World Cup was frustrating, it’s been good to get back in here and get some good results.

“It’s been a new challenge with a new team and I’m feeling fresh.

“I’ve settled in very smoothly, easily, quickly, which has been brilliant and rugby-wise we’ve been playing well. So far, so good. I’m enjoying it.”

Finn Russell was on the last two British & Irish Lions tours (Steve Haag/PA)

In addition to the usual club and country matters, the prospect of a third British and Irish Lions tour will soon be on Russell’s horizon.

The Scottish superstar went to New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa in 2021 and is a likely contender to be involved again in Australia the summer after next.

“It’s something I know is coming up and it will be at the back of my mind but my main focus for now is doing as well as I can with Bath and Scotland and then we’ll get to the Lions when it comes round,” he said.

“I think everyone in the UK and Ireland will have that as their goal after the World Cup but it’s quite a while away. I just need to do my job for Bath and Scotland.”