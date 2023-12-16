George Thomson on target as Harrogate ease past Notts County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Thomson on target as Harrogate ease past Notts County

By Press Association
George Thomson notched against Notts County (Nick Potts/PA)
George Thomson notched against Notts County (Nick Potts/PA)

Harrogate ended a seven-game run without a home win by confidently beating Notts County 3-1 in Sky Bet League Two.

Midfielder George Thomson’s eighth goal of the season and further efforts from Abraham Odoh and Matty Daly saw Town enjoy a repeat outcome of the 2019-20 Vanarama National League play-off final between the two teams.

Jodi Jones netted for County but Luke Williams’ off-form outfit have now lost six out of their last eight contests.

Harrogate forged ahead in the seventh minute with Odoh releasing Daly down the left flank before his cross was struck emphatically first time beyond Magpies goalkeeper Aidan Stone’s right arm by Thomson from 12 yards out.

That advantage was doubled just past the half-hour mark when Stone spilled a low drive by Daly and Odoh pounced to find an inviting net from six yards.

A laboured County side had plenty of possession but barely got out of their own half during the opening 45 minutes as repeated backpasses to Stone were greeted with sarcastic cheers by the home fans.

The game followed a similar pattern after the break but the Magpies were thrown a lifeline midway through the second period when Jones fired a fierce 20-yard free-kick into James Belshaw’s top-left corner after Kayne Ramsay had tripped Sam Austin.

Within a minute, though, Town restored their two-goal cushion after Dean Cornelius drove the ball towards the six-yard box and Daly found Stone’s bottom-right corner with the deftest of backheeled flicks to settle matters.