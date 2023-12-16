Peterborough up to second after beating struggling Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterborough up to second after beating struggling Fleetwood

By Press Association
Archie Collins scored for Posh (Mike Egerton/PA)
Archie Collins scored for Posh (Mike Egerton/PA)

Peterborough moved into the League One automatic-promotion places with a 1-0 win at Fleetwood.

Archie Collins netted the winner in the 42nd minute to lift Posh up to second, one point above Oxford.

The visitors could have been ahead in the second minute when Ricky-Jade Jones fired over from close range while Kwame Poku stung the palms of Jay Lynch in the Fleetwood goal moments later.

Posh finally got the breakthrough they deserved when Collins’ long-range effort appeared to take a deflection before flying past a helpless Lynch just before half-time.

United continued to dominate after the break and could have doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Lynch brilliantly stopped Jade-Jones’ close-range header.

Fleetwood’s best effort came in the 64th minute when Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic pulled off a good save to keep out Maleace Asamoah’s curling effort.

Further chances fell to the visitors in the closing stages with Ephron Mason-Clark and Jade-Jones coming close to extending their lead as Darren Ferguson’s side made it five league games unbeaten and condemned Fleetwood to a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions.