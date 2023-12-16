Corey Blackett-Taylor earns point for Charlton at play-off hopefuls Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corey Blackett-Taylor earns point for Charlton at play-off hopefuls Barnsley

By Press Association
Corey Blackett-Taylor levlled for Charlton at Barnsley (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Corey Blackett-Taylor levlled for Charlton at Barnsley (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Charlton came from behind to earn a point following a 1-1 draw at play-off hopefuls Barnsley.

Adam Phillips opened the scoring for the home side, with Corey Blackett-Taylor providing the second-half equaliser.

Blackett-Taylor broke through the Barnsley defence in the seventh minute, but he could only find the side-netting as the angle drew tighter.

Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane looked to have found the top corner from 25 yards out in the 20th minute, but Charlton keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer tipped over.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 24th minute under controversial circumstances when Kane battled well to retrieve the ball in the left corner, driving inside to find Phillips who slotted home.

Maynard-Brewer and head coach Michael Appleton were booked in the aftermath of the goal, with the Addicks arguing the ball had left the field of play in the build-up.

Blackett-Taylor scored the equaliser for Charlton in the 70th minute. Driving in from the left, he beat several defenders before firing past Liam Roberts.