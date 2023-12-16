Tommy Conway’s penalty gives Bristol City a battling win over Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tommy Conway’s penalty gives Bristol City a battling win over Sunderland

By Press Association
Bristol City’s Tommy Conway decided the game (PA)
Bristol City's Tommy Conway decided the game (PA)

Tommy Conway’s first half penalty and a string of fine saves from Max O’Leary saw Bristol City record a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship win over Sunderland.

The hosts made the decisive breakthrough in the 20th minute after Sunderland were caught playing out from the back. Taylor Gardner-Hickman was tripped by goalkeeper Anthony Patterson and Conway sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a low spot-kick.

An inspired performance from O’Leary protected the lead and Sunderland will feel hugely frustrated not to have taken something from an impressive display at Ashton Gate.

The game began badly for Conway, who picked up a booking on 45 seconds for a late challenge on Luke O’Nien.

The hosts had a strong penalty appeal rejected in the seventh minute when Mark Sykes went down inside the box.

However, Sunderland looked in confident mood with Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts forcing early saves from O’Leary.

Conway’s penalty was City’s first shot on target, but it galvanised Liam Manning’s team and six minutes later Anis Mehmeti struck a post with a low drive from inside the box.

Patterson had to dive to keep out a Jason Knight shot from distance, but Sunderland gradually rediscovered their composure and saw efforts from Jack Clarke and Roberts fly wide of O’Leary’s goal.

Roberts should have done better with his left-footed curler but caused problems with his ability to take on and beat defenders.

Sunderland finished the half strongly, with Rob Dickie picking up a booking for halting a dangerous run from Hume and Alex Pritchard clipping the crossbar with a free-kick from out on the left wing.

The second half began with the visitors playing towards their 2,600 travelling fans. They forced a string of corners and O’Leary was not able to hold a low shot from Pierre Ekwah to concede the first of them.

It was all Sunderland as O’Leary produced a brilliant save on his line to keep out O’Nien’s header and another diving stop to deny Abdoullah Ba.

Gardner-Hickman had a shot saved by Patterson on a rare City break but they came under more pressure and O’Leary had to be alert again to keep out another O’Nien header.

A couple of Sunderland penalty appeals for handball were waved aside by referee Stephen Martin as City defended for their lives, then O’Leary made yet another stunning stop, diving full-length to keep out a header from substitute Jobe Bellingham.

City had a great chance to settle the outcome when substitute Harry Cornick broke clear, only for his control to let him down as he prepared to shoot.

Sunderland threw everything into the dying minutes but they dropped out of the top six as Manning’s men put bodies on the line in front of the unbeatable O’Leary to hold out.