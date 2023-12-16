Leyton Orient hit back to stun 10-man Cheltenham at the death

Leyton Orient scored two late goals to come from behind to win 2-1 at 10-man Cheltenham.

Darrell Clarke’s improving Robins took the lead through Will Goodwin’s penalty, but Sean Long’s own goal in the 89th minute and Ethan Galbraith’s stoppage-time strike turned the game on its head.

Cheltenham started brightly, with Long turning Will Ferry’s low ball over the bar in the sixth minute.

The home side were reduced to 10 men after 18 minutes as Ben Williams was sent off for two yellow cards in as many minutes for fouls on Jordan Brown and Ruel Sotiriou.

Orient nearly capitalised as George Moncur saw a volley blocked in the six-yard box by Tom Pett and Darren Pratley’s header cannoned off the bar from Theo Archibald’s corner in the 34th minute.

Cheltenham regained the initiative in the second half, with Goodwin forcing Solomon Brynn into a diving save with a snapshot in the 62nd minute.

Their pressure paid off when Ferry was tripped by Pratley and Goodwin made no mistake with his penalty.

But substitute Shaq Forde’s shot was deflected into his own net by Long in the 89th minute and Galbraith won it with a shot from 22 yards in the fourth minute of time added on.