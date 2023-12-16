Joe Shaughnessy grabs dramatic Dundee winner at Ross County

Joe Shaughnessy grabbed a dramatic winner for Dundee with the last touch of the game as they won 1-0 at Ross County in the cinch Premiership.

It had looked like the points would be shared after an entertaining afternoon in Dingwall, where both sides had a number of chances.

The visitors were left celebrating, though, with the Dundee captain sparking joyous scenes in the away end.

Dundee’s Jordan McGhee was twice called into action in the first half to make important blocks, first to deny Ben Purrington’s back-post header from going in at close range and then to stop Simon Murray’s shot rolling into the net when he beat Trevor Carson.

It was by no means one-way traffic, though, as Dundee looked dangerous on the counter attack with Owen Beck and Luke McCowan proving to be two driving forces down the left flank.

Murray then had another golden chance right on the cusp of the break, cutting in from the left wing to forge a shooting opportunity only for Dundee stopper Carson to keep him out.

The second half continued where the first left off, with Ryan Leak blocking Amadou Bakayoko’s shot to make sure it did not trouble Ross Laidlaw.

Bakayoko should have found the back of the net in the 70th minute when he somehow conspired to head over the bar from just a yard or two out and he would go on to force a good save out of Laidlaw after cutting inside on his left foot on the edge of the box.

Going into the last 15 minutes, Dundee had a succession of corners to keep the pressure on their hosts, with deliveries being put right on top of Laidlaw and forcing him to deal with them through a crowd of bodies.

County would turn the tide in the closing stages, though, and Eamonn Brophy forced Carson into a good save – with James Brown putting the follow up over the bar as he ran in with a full head of steam.

Jack Baldwin thought he had made a crucial block to deny Dundee a winner when Beck weaved his way past a couple of defenders but there would be late drama as the visitors grabbed the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

McCowan hit a direct free-kick from 20 yards out that smacked off the post and the ball bounced off Shaughnessy and into the back of the net with the referee blowing the full-time whistle as the celebrations were ongoing.