Impressive Barrow too strong for Swindon

By Press Association
Barrow easily beat Swindon (PA)
Barrow extended their unbeaten streak in League Two to 11 matches as they saw off Swindon with a 3-0 victory at the County Ground.

In a cagey first half, Dan Kemp almost gave Swindon the lead as his free-kick from range flicked off the top of the wall, totally wrongfooted Paul Farman and grazed the top of the bar as it went over.

Kian Spence put Barrow ahead (34) when, as he was unmarked from a wide free-kick, David Worrall played the ball into him and he was able to bury his shot in the bottom corner.

Barrow found a second after 58 minutes as a cross from the corner came to the back post and a towering header from Sam Foley sent the ball beyond Murphy Mahoney and into the bottom corner of the net.

Another set-piece was poorly defended by Swindon as James Chester was given absolute freedom at the far post from a deep free-kick to pick a spot with his header (73) and give Barrow a three-goal advantage.