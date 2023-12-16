Delano Burgzorg makes Millwall pay penalty as Huddersfield snatch point

Delano Burgzorg’s stoppage-time penalty earned Huddersfield a 1-1 draw at Millwall which moved both teams two points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s scruffy finish looked to have decided a clash between two struggling teams at The Den and given the Lions a first home win since September.

However, Burgzorg held his nerve from the spot in the seventh minute of added time following a handball decision against Millwall’s George Saville, whose side have won just once in their last 12 games.

With both teams lacking in confidence, Tom Bradshaw was unable to keep an effort from a Norton-Cuffy cross that was slightly behind him down as Millwall began the brighter.

Kevin Nisbet, the Lions’ top scorer, then did well to turn just inside the box before his low shot was held by Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Huddersfield had not threatened much at the other end but Millwall stopper Matija Sarkic had to be quick off his line to just about beat Sorba Thomas to a through ball just outside his area.

Zian Flemming then tried to seize back the initiative for Millwall and almost succeeded in the 39th minute when his shot from 25 yards needed to be pushed away by Nicholls.

There was one more half-chance in the first half for the Lions but Nicholls was able to hold on to Wes Harding’s effort across goal.

If the hosts just about shaded the opening 45 minutes, Huddersfield were the sharper after the restart, with Danny Ward steering a dangerous corner from Thomas over the bar.

However, against the run of play, Millwall took the lead in the 57th minute when Nicholls saved Nisbit’s header from Murray Wallace’s cross and then did likewise from Norton-Cuffy, who was just about able to bundle in the rebound.

The visitors then suffered a further blow when Nicholls was forced off with an injury, with Chris Maxwell taking his place with the gloves.

It wasn’t long before the substitute was called into action when he had to get down at the feet of Duncan Watmore before keeping out Joe Bryan’s follow-up.

The Lions continued to press for a second goal, with Saville lifting an effort from the edge of the area over.

Just when it looked as though one would be enough, referee Darren Bond pointed to the penalty spot deep into added time after Saville was judged to have handled Josh Koroma’s effort.

Up stepped Burgzorg and he nailed what was virtually the final kick of the game down the middle to earn Huddersfield an unlikely point.