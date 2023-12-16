Luke Leahy denies Derby at the death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Luke Leahy denies Derby at the death

By Press Association
Wycombe scored a late penalty (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wycombe scored a late penalty (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Luke Leahy’s stoppage-time penalty gave Wycombe a dramatic 1-1 draw at Derby to deny County a sixth straight League One victory.

Tom Barkhuizen thought he had bagged the winner for Derby seven minutes from time before Leahy struck at the death.

There were few openings in a scrappy first 30 minutes in which five players were booked by Rebecca Welch, who next Saturday will become the first woman to referee in the Premier League.

Derby had the bulk of the possession but Wycombe went close just before half-time when Garath McCleary shot wide from the edge of the box.

The home side almost broke through in the 64th minute from a Max Bird corner but Eiran Cashin’s powerful header was brilliantly saved on the line by Max Stryjek.

But Wycombe’s resistance was broken in the 83rd minute when Stryjek could only parry Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s cross-shot and Barkhuizen pounced to turn in the rebound.

Pride Park was stunned in the sixth minute of added time when Welch pointed to the spot after Joe Ward caught David Wheeler and Leahy sent Joe Wildsmith the wrong way with a clinical penalty.