Chesterfield remain eight points clear after narrow win at Hartlepool

Armando Dobra scored the only goal of the game as National League leaders Chesterfield beat Hartlepool 1-0.

They took the lead just five minutes in when a clearance fell to Dobra on the edge of the box and the midfielder fired the ball home.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe had a chance go wide for Pools, but the Spireites had opportunities to extend their lead in the second half with Jamie Grimes and James Berry going close.

Three points sees Chesterfield remain eight points clear at the summit, while Hartlepool drop into 15th.